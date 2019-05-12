A Burlington man was arrested early Friday on a charge relating to an accusation of sexual abuse on a 12- to 13-year-old girl.

James Curtis Peterson, 32, 900 S. 10th St., is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His arrest is the result of an investigation by Burlington Police into a Jan. 2 report of alleged sexual abuse that occurred at Peterson's home in late November or early December.

According to court documents, a girl between the ages of 12 and 13 told a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center in Muscatine that she had been watching TV with Peterson when he allegedly suggested the two go upstairs to his bedrooms so they could watch TV and "cuddle."

After watching television, the girl attempted to fall asleep while facing Peterson when he moved closer to her.

"A short time later, James put his finger in (the girl's) mouth, 'to see where her gagging point was and then he started putting his tongue in her mouth,'" court documents state.

Peterson allegedly continued to interact inappropriately with the girl, who pretended to be asleep because "she was scared and didn't want him to get mad or do anything. ... She stated that he finally stopped, got up and went downstairs to the bathroom. (She) stated that while James was downstairs, she was 'holding back tears.'"

A friend of the girl said she told him Peterson had touched her inappropriately between Nov. 26 and Christmas break, but that she did not go into detail.

During two interviews with police, Peterson denied any kind of sexual contact between himself and the girl and said he did not know why she would make those accusations. He also declined a polygraph test.

Associate Judge Jennifer Slocum Bailey on Friday set Peterson's bond at $10,000 cash only. He is set to next appear in court at 2 p.m. May 20.