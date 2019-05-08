A Story County Jail inmate accused in the November 2017 slaying of a man in west Ames has now been accused of assaulting Collin Richards, the man charged in the September 2018 slaying of former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Anthony Eugene English, 28, was charged with assault causing bodily injury following an incident in the Story County Jail’s dayroom with Collin Richards on March 19. Both men are being held on first-degree murder charges and awaiting trial.

English is charged in the shooting death of Xavier Shepley.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation began on April 23 regarding an incident where English and Richards were in the maximum security block’s dayroom. The incident was caught on jail video, reviewed and it was determined that English began the altercation, according to the report.

English is seen chasing Richards around the dayroom before punching him in the head multiple times and even after Richards fell to the ground while trying to walk away, the report said. According to the investigation, the video indicated that Richards did not fight back and tried to put his hands in the air in attempt to signal that he did not want to fight English.

English had punched Richards a total of 20 times resulting in a cut on the right side of Richards’ nose and forehead, and blood above his right eye, the report said.

According to the report, Story County Jail transport deputy Adam Christian spoke with Richards during the investigation of this incident. Richards said the reason he fell to the ground at the beginning of the altercation was due to momentarily losing consciousness after being punched in the head, the report said.

English pleaded not guilty on May 2. A trial on the assault charge is scheduled for July 2 in Story County District Court in Nevada.