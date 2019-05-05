ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

12:05 p.m.: 3140-A Agency St. Desarae Ashlie Kendall, 24, 2505 Washington St.: fifth-degree theft.

12:15 p.m.: 1608 Agency St. Jermaine Robert Hill, 32, 29 Des Moines County jail: possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

2:19 p.m.: 501 E. Mount Pleasant St. Dustin Dwayne Brown, 38, 1005 Franklin St.: driving while revoked and no insurance.

11:31 p.m.: 219 Hayes Court. Samuel D. Porter, 23, 2435 Washington St.: violation of a no contact order and false identification.

Friday

12:05 a.m.: 3001 Winegard Drive. Sarah Lorraine Teitsworth, 33, 313 Main St.: warrant for violation of probation.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Thursday

10:24 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Brandon Scott Hand, 31, 523 S. Gunnison St., Burlington: warrant for pretrial violation.

5:39 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Courtney Renee Adams, 29, 235-5 S. Ninth St., Burlington: warrant for pretrial violation.

FORT MADISON

Thursday

7:51 p.m.: 1600 block of Avenue M. Harley Taylor Pennamon, 18, 1610 Avenue M: serious assault.

LOUISA COUNTY

Friday

1:52 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Douglas Derald Hank, 66, Wapello: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and improper registration plate lamp.

11:14 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Priscilla Lou Ann Watkins, 39, Morning Sun: warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

3:24 p.m.: Market Street and North Roosevelt Avenue. Injury accident.

4:15 p.m.: South 12th and Pine streets. Disorderly conduct.

5:28 p.m.: 600 block of South 12th Street. Burglary of residence.

5:31 p.m.: 2900 block of Cliff Road. Burglary of residence.

7:46 p.m.: Grimes Elementary, 800 South St. Assault.

8:15 p.m.: 1500 block of Smith Street. Burglary of residence.

9:48 p.m.: 200 block of South Central Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

10:44 p.m.: 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive. Vandalism.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Thursday

9:59 a.m.: 400 block of North Adams Street. Theft.

6:07 p.m.: 600 block of North Lincoln Street. Theft.

MORNING SUN

Wednesday

8:30 a.m.: 180th Avenue. Motor vehicle burglary.