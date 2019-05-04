FAIRFIELD — A Richland woman faces charges after prosecutors said she issued a phony certificate of insurance to a customer who used it to back up a benefits claim.

Renee Hill, 45, was previously an insurance agent. She owned Erickson Insurance Inc., based in Fairfield. Her license was revoked in January.

Findings by the Iowa Insurance Division concluded disputes between Hill and Century Insurance led her to break off their business relationship. But she continued to issue "numerous certificates of liability insurance referencing insurance coverage for policies that did not actually exist."

At least some of those certificates went to a company identified as Business R in state records. A claim was filed due to water damage in connection with work done by the business. That led to the discovery that the policies indicated by Hill were false. That wasn't the only victim. At least two others were issued false policies as well, including one for an aircraft that was destroyed in an accident.

The findings led the Iowa Insurance Division to permanently revoke Hill's license and ban her from selling insurance in the state. The division also filed a criminal complaint, leading to charges of fraudulent practice and fraudulent insurance claim submission.

The charges against Hill carry up to 15 years in prison. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 13.