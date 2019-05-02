ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
10:21 a.m.: Central Avenue and Washington Street. Larry Leon Sartorius, 57, Biggsville, Illinois: no valid drivers license, no insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and spilling loads on highway.
2:55 p.m.: 1100 block of South 13th Street. James Keith Poggemiller, 62, 1127 S. 13th St.: driving while suspended; Heather Jolene West, 39, 128 Golf Lane: warrant for pretrial violation.
7:03 p.m.: 2759 Mount Pleasant St. Justin Warren Bryant, 36, 810 Johnson Street Road, Keokuk: drug trafficking methamphetamine; Kristina Kay Perry, 402 Main St., Augusta, Illinois: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday
12:19 a.m.: 900 N. Central Ave. Kevin Cortez Garrett, 37, 617-1 N. Seventh St.: warrant for violation of a no contact order.
DES MOINES COUNTY
Tuesday
12:45 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Anthony Durrell Smith, 32, 516 Dewey Ave., Donnellson: interference with official acts with bodily injury and assault with injury on a law officer. .
LEE COUNTY
Tuesday
2:44 p.m.: Lee County jail. Randy Allan Akers, 47, Fort Madison: serious assault.
3:08 p.m.: Hancock County jail, Carthage, Illinois. Joshua James Frakes, 34, Elvaston, Illinois: warrants for forgery and fourth-degree theft.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
April 25
No time given.: No location given. Blake E. Lomax, 28, Warsaw, Illinois: disorderly conduct.
Friday
No time given.: No location given. Christian A. Widmann, 22, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday
No time given.: No location given. Corey T. Haynes, 39, Keokuk: driving while suspended and warrant for failure to appear.
CRIME WATCH
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
10:35 a.m.: Burlington Gymnastic Society, 129 S. Fourth St.: burglary of business.
10:41 a.m.: James Madison Education Center, 2132 Madison Ave.: assault.
10:48 a.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave.: disorderly conduct.
4:23 p.m.: South Central Avenue and South Street. Shots fired or heard.
4:47 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.
4:49 p.m.: 1000 block of South 10th Street. Vandalism.
4:54 p.m.: South Central Avenue and Smith Street. Injury accident.
7:50 p.m.: 200 block of South Eighth Street. Burglary of residence.
WINFIELD
Sunday
1:23 a.m.: 100 block of East Patterson Street. Burglary.
12:44 p.m.: 400 block of South Maple Street. Theft.