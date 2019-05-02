The Nebraska City Tourism and Promotions Committee is excited to announce a new Bike and Bite Passport Program available during the month of May.

Since 1956, May has been recognized as National Bike Month.

Bicycle enthusiasts can pick up the Passport Booklet, available at participating locations or the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce office located at 806 1st Avenue. Each participating location is offering something for cyclists when they visit their location.

Bucksnort: Half off an appetizer; Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast/Restaurant: Homemade cookie or dessert of the day; Central Apple Market: Free apple doughnut; Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard: Free caramel apple cookie or apple doughnut; Prairie City Chophouse: Half off an appetizer; and Porter’s BBQ at Arbor Day Farms: Free side with purchase of a sandwich. Bicyclists can enter their completed passport (marked by each participating location) at NCTC for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, visit www.GoNebraskaCity.com or call NCTC at 402-873-6654.



