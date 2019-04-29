WAUKEE - Waukee Community School District (CSD) is pleased to announce that a contract for Superintendent has been offered to Dr. Brad Buck pending approval from the Board of Education on April 29, 2019. Dr. Buck will assume the duties of superintendent for Waukee CSD beginning July 1, 2019.

“Dr. Buck has the knowledge and experience to move our district forward, engage the community, and support and respect our staff and students we serve in Waukee CSD,” said Wendy Liskey, president, Waukee Community Schools Board of Education. “With the support and feedback during the interview process from staff, students, and community members, we are confident in the decision the Board has made to hire Dr. Buck as our next superintendent of Waukee CSD.”

Dr. Buck is currently the superintendent at Cedar Rapids Community School District and has served in that role since 2015. Dr. Buck began his career in education as a classroom teacher and then held administrative roles in various districts, in addition to serving as the director of the Iowa Department of Education.

“There is much to celebrate in the Waukee Community School District and I return eager to engage with and sustain the exciting efforts underway, including the opening of Waukee’s second high school,” said Dr. Brad Buck. “I also look forward to fostering trust and developing new relationships with staff, families, and the community. Observing and honoring the important work underway in classrooms will be equally critical to engaging with staff around their hopes and desires for the future. I’m deeply excited about the work ahead and the opportunity to lead the Waukee CSD staff as we work to positively impact the academic experiences for all Waukee CSD students.”

McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. served as consultants in the search process and will continue working with the Board of Education and the new superintendent in helping establish performance objectives for Dr. Buck.