All of the Colo-NESCO students in preschool through fourth grade participated in a celebration of Earth Day on Tuesday, April 23, hosted by Threshold Learning Center in Zearing. Students participated in many activities, such as learning about improving water quality, composting, planting trees, recycling, reducing the trash we make, planting seeds and taking time to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the world around us. Several high school students also helped to make the day a huge success by working with students, assisting with groups and preparing home-baked cookies. The day ended with all of the students singing “This Land is Your Land.” Plans are already in the making for this to be an annual event at Colo-NESCO Elementary. Teachers and students are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day next year at Threshold Learning Center.