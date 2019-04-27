AMES, Iowa – America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Iowa has chosen Sandy Ehrig as the recipient of the 2019 SBDC Champion Award. Thishonor was created to recognize business partners or individuals who go above and beyond to supportsmall businesses in Iowa.

The award was presented to Ehrig on April 11 at the Iowa Rural Development Summit, which was held in Grinnell. At the presentation, Lisa Shimkat, StateDirector of America’s SBDC Iowa said, “Highlighting America’s SBDC Iowa’s Champion allows us to shine a spotlight on those who work tirelessly to ensure businesses in Iowa have the resources and services they need to make a positive impact on our economy. Sandy gives of herself over and over with an unmatched focus on moving the needle for rural Iowa. She shows the world her amazing strength of character, her tireless resolve to find solutions, and her ability to move mountains.”

Ehrig is the Co-Chair of the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative as well as Chair of the Rural Development Council. She also serves on the America’s SBDC Iowa State Advisory Board as the 2019 Vice Chair.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling and practical, affordable training workshops.

For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call (515) 294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org or www.facebook.com/AmericasSBDCIowa.