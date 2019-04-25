Mitchell, a Republican from Wayland, voted in favor of a Democratic amendment to strike the controversial language from a budget bill.

State Rep. Joe Mitchell was one of two Republican lawmakers Tuesday night to vote against a bill's provision to restrict authority of the Iowa attorney general.

Senate File 615 was debated at length in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, in part because of a policy directive in the justice system appropriations bill limiting the attorney general's ability to join out-of-state lawsuits.

Mitchell, elected last November to represent House District 84, voted in favor of a Democratic amendment to strike that language from the budget bill.

"I just think that on a big policy item like that, we shouldn't stick them onto a budget bill," Mitchell, of Wayland, told The Hawk Eye Wednesday.

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, also voted in favor of the failed amendment.

Under SF 615, which passed the House 54-45, Iowa's attorney general only could join an out-of-state lawsuit if he or she had the permission of the governor, executive council or Legislature.

The Senate has yet to debate the legislation.

Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, who led the bill in the House, conceded during debate the provision about the attorney general's authority was politically motivated.

"It's political because this attorney general has taken part in out-of-state suits that are completely contrary to actions by the Legislature that were signed by the governor," said Worthan, chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee. "And those are the types of actions that we are attempting to restrict. The governor and the Legislature set the agenda for the state of Iowa, not the attorney general."

Democrat Tom Miller is the longest-serving sitting attorney general in the country. He was elected to a 10th, four-year term in 2018 with 77 percent of the statewide vote. Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia challenged Miller, 74, in the general election. No Republican entered the race.

When pressed by Democratic lawmakers, Worthan would not identify the specific lawsuits Miller had joined he thought "overstepped" his authority, only to say the most egregious occurred in 2017.

In addition to out-of-state lawsuits against the tobacco industry and in the interest of consumer protection lawsuits, during Republican president Donald Trump's administration, in 2017 Iowa joined suits aimed at halting Trump policies on immigration and environment.

Last year, Iowa was one of 18 states to sign-on to a New York lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Mitchell said he didn't agree with colleagues in his party the attorney general's power should be limited simply because he was a Democrat joining lawsuits against a Republican.

"There were plenty of Republican attorney generals that filed lawsuits against (Barack) Obama when he was president," he said. "We shouldn't be doing things up here for purely political reasons."

The Democratic Attorneys General Association issued a statement Monday in response to Republicans' efforts against Miller, condemning the "eleventh hour, behind-closed-doors move by GOP legislators."

"They have elected him for more than three decades because they trust him to do what is right under the law for Iowans," the statement said of Miller, first elected in 1978. "Instead of dealing with unnecessary obstacles that impede his ability to serve the people, AG Miller should be afforded the tools he needs to focus on Iowa's most pressing issues."