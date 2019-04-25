Des Moines County's Emergency Management Commission did not make a decision about whether to accept an ambulance from the Burlington Fire Department

The Des Moines County Emergency Management Commission decided Tuesday to table discussion on accepting a retired ambulance from the Burlington Fire Department.

“I’m not in favor of it,” said commission member and West Burlington Mayor Hans Trousil.

The ambulance, which is 17 years old, would be used by Emergency Management’s Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT. The response team is hoping to begin doing firefighter rehab during fires, and that would be one of the purposes of the vehicle.

According to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, firefighter rehab is the process of providing rest, re-hydration, nourishment and medical care to firefighters who are fighting fires. Burlington's fire department utilizes Superior Ambulance for the medical portion of rehab, but other firefighters do the other tasks.

The Burlington Fire Department recently took delivery of a new ambulance, which generally is followed by the sale of the department’s oldest ambulance. However, BFD officials decided to donate the old ambulance to emergency management instead.

During the meeting, the three members of the seven-member Emergency Management Commission who were in attendance were not particularly enthused about the idea of taking the old vehicle.

“When I had a company, we didn’t use 17 year-old-vehicles,” said commission member and Des Moines County Board of Supervisors chairman Tom Broeker.

Being a 17-year-old vehicle comes with maintenance costs. Burlington Fire Chief Matt Trexel estimated an oil change for the vehicle costs about $150.

Trousil questioned why Burlington isn’t just selling the Vehicle. Trexel told The Hawk Eye that the service CERT would provide is worth more to firefighters than what the city would make from selling the vehicle.

The other concern was where the vehicle would be parked, and about fueling it. The ambulance runs on diesel, so there was concern the ambulance would have to be kept inside. Currently, there is no space inside either Burlington fire station or West Burlington’s.

Commission members, including Trousil, Broeker and Mediapolis City Council member Troy Garrison, voted to table the offer so Emergency Management coordinator Gina Hardin could look into the potential costs. Action on whether to accept the gift was reserved for a later time.

Hardin said regardless whether the commission accepts the donation of the ambulance, CERT still will work to provide the service.

To start, Hardin said, CERT will provide services just to West Burlington’s fire department, but Hardin said the program could be extended to serve other departments in the county.

Burlington and West Burlington assist each other on a mutual aid basis, so Burlington firefighters still would benefit from the services provided by CERT.

The commission also voted to approve a budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2019. The $10,518 amendment was made up of two grants the commission received, and mileage reimbursement.