COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The first reading of an amendment that will allow Columbus Junction residents to discharge consumer fireworks in the city limits during certain hours and dates without city council approval unanimously passed the city council Wednesday.

According to city officials, the current ordinance requires residents to obtain council approval for any discharge.

Under the amendment, which must pass two additional readings, consumer fireworks can be discharged without prior council approval from July 1 through July 7 between the hours of 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. On July 4, the discharge hours will be extended to 11 p.m.

Fireworks may also be discharged between Dec. 28 thru Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with discharge hours extended to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Council member Hal Prior questioned if there were penalties for violators and City Clerk Julie Heindel said she thought they were covered in a different section of the ordinance that was not being amended.

“We can check that out,” Mayor Mark Huston said.

In other action, the council agreed to approve a sign request from the Carson Chin Baptist Church, 210 New Heritage Trail.

Huston said the city’s zoning ordinance does not address electric signs in residential areas, which may have left it up to him for a decision, but he felt that should be the council’s prerogative.

“I’m for the sign, unless the neighbors are going to bitch. That’s how I want to say it,” council member Tracy Harris said.

Council member Phil Kaalberg said the sign appeared to be a simple lighted one with no changing images or color schemes.

The council eventually approved the sign, provided it is not installed on the city’s right of way.

The council also approved a resolution listing city employee salaries with the 2 percent salary hike scheduled to go into effect July 1. Huston said the salary resolution is now a requirement.

The council also approved the appointment of Michael Potter and Elizabeth Kling to the city’s parks and recreation board.