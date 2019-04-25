Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization advocating for nuclear weapon and uranium worker benefits, will host free town hall meetings to educate IAAP workers and their families about federal compensation programs.

The meetings will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 30 at Comfort Inn & Suites, 1780 Stonegate Center Drive, Burlington.

The 10 a.m. session is for people who have already applied for Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) benefits and have either been awarded a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card or have a pending claim.

The 2 p.m. session is for workers who haven’t yet applied for their benefits or those who have applied but whose claims have been denied.

Anyone who worked at a nuclear weapons facility is invited to attend one of the events. Representatives will be available to help workers understand the monetary and medical benefits available to them — including home healthcare — and to offer available resources to help guide them through the EEOICPA program.

The EEOICPA program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor and offers monetary compensation and healthcare benefits to workers who participated in the nuclear weapons program from 1942 until the present day and became sick because of radiation exposure or other toxic substances.

To learn more, visit www.dol.gov/owcp/energy.