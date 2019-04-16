The Rural Impact Hub will host an "Education in Rural America" webinar at 6 p.m. tonight (April 16) that will unpack trends, successes, and failures in rural education.



The digital “town-hall” style event will allow guests to interact with a panel of leading education experts who are ready to share best practices and greatest challenges when working in rural communities. Panelists include nationwide leading experts Maddie Fennell, John White, Ryan Ricenbaw, and Dr. Dan Hanson.



Credentials of the speakers include Executive Director of the Nebraska State Education Association (Fennell), Chief Educator at Find Your Grind (Ricenbaw), former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Rural Outreach at the U.S. Department of Education (White), and the 33rd President of Peru State College (Hanson). Rural Impact Hub Founder and BCom Solutions CEO, Brent Comstock, will also join.

Register at the Rural Impact Hub website.