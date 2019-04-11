Huxley native Sam Fletcher, a senior mechanical engineering major at Iowa State University, is among 15 finalists at the college who will compete in the finals of the Cyclone Voice annual singing competition.

Country musician Mason Ramsey is hosting Cyclone Voice tonight, Thursday, April 11. Fifteen ISU students will be vying to become the next Cyclone Voice, and these 15 students were selected after an initial 30 students participated in preliminary competition on April 1.

Doors will open by 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. Admission is free and open to the public.

Mason Ramsey first rose to prominence in 2018 when a video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral. The 12-year-old sudden sensation has since released his first EP, Famous, featuring the popular and acclaimed single of the same name, as well as his renowned rendition of the classic Hank Williams song, “Lovesick Blues.” Ramsey has collaborated with many other artists since his rise to fame. He opened for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane this past December and is currently out on his own headlining tour.

Ramsey will host the annual singing competition, introducing the show and each of the student performers. He will also perform a short music set during the judges’ deliberations before the 2019 Cyclone Voice winner is announced.