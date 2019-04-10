WEST BURLINGTON — The West Burlington School Board has appointed a new interim superintendent.

Board members unanimously voted March 25 to appoint Ken Marang to fill the position left vacant by the abrupt retirement of former Superintendent David Schmitt through June 30.

Marang spent 11 years as the superintendent of the Fort Madison School District. He retired in 2016 after 44 years of education. Since then, he has frequently served as a substitute teacher for West Burlington schools.

Board president Andy Crowner had reached out to several school districts about sharing a superintendent, but their respective school boards were not supportive of the idea.

Crowner also spoke to several retired superintendents who expressed interest in temporarily filling the position, but, having spent a considerable amount of time substitute teaching in West Burlington schools, Marang already is familiar with students and staff there. Each of the district's three building principals recommended Marang for the position.

Marang will be paid $22,000 for his time as interim superintendent, though that amount could be more should the district be unable to find a new superintendent as he has offered to serve an additional year in that capacity if needed.

Prior to Marang's appointment to the interim position, the Great Prairie Area Education Agency was acting as the district's superintendent.

The contract to continue with the GPAEA as the superintendent through June 30 would have cost the district nearly $30,000.

The district has contracted with Omaha-based firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC to assist in the search for a long-term superintendent. McPherson and Jacobson was among three firms the school board considered for the task.

Under the agreement, the district will pay the firm $6,500 — and not to exceed $9,300 including expenses — to conduct a five-phase superintendent search process.

That process includes establishing characteristics of the superintendent, advertising for the position, establishing a timeline, holding stakeholder input meetings, recruiting and tracking applicants, developing interview questions, selecting and interviewing candidates and establishing superintendent performance objectives.

Board members met Monday with Gary McAndrew of McPherson & Jacobson LLC to discuss the timeline, as well as compensation parameters, marketing methods and desired characteristics for the position.

Crowner said meetings with staff, parents and other community stakeholders are set for April 24. The board is expected to select semi-final candidates May 28. Board members will meet briefly with those candidates June 1, with final interviews and a potential offer to be made to the final candidate the first week of June.