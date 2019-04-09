Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado and Democratic presidential candidate, will be in southeast Iowa Saturday.

Former Colorado governor and Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper will make a series of campaign stops this weekend in southeast Iowa.

He will begin his trip here 9 a.m. Saturday at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, 212 Jefferson St. From there, at 11 a.m. he will meet voters at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Dr. in Keokuk. To conclude the day, at 1 p.m. Hickenlooper will be at Jerry's Restaurant, 2105 E. Washington St. in Mount Pleasant.

All events are free and open to the public.

Hickenlooper is one of more than a dozen Democrats running for president in 2020 to unseat the incumbent, Republican Donald Trump. He is one of two current or former governors in the race, with more candidates still expected to join the crowded field.