Iowa Sen. Grassley: Trump wind turbine comments 'idiotic'

DES MOINES — Sen. Chuck Grassley is expressing irritation at what he calls "idiotic" comments by President Donald Trump about wind energy.

Trump, at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner Tuesday night, said noise from wind turbines causes cancer.

The Iowa Republican said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday that the comments "were first of all idiotic and it doesn't show much respect for Chuck Grassley as the grandfather of the wind energy tax credit."

Grassley was instrumental in approving a federal tax credit 26 years ago that has spurred wind energy development.

The White House declined to comment.

Iowa is a national leader in wind energy, with more than 4,000 turbines.

Asked about Trump's claim, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to say the president was wrong, saying it was not her place to do so.

"You know how those things change. One year coffee is good for you and the next year coffee causes cancer," she said. "That's what happens. We've got a lot of people that are driving the industry and investing in the industry and we should be proud of our position."

She noted Iowa generates 40 percent of its electricity from wind.

Funeral set for Illinois trooper killed in wrong-way crash

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.

State police say the visitation for 36-year-old Trooper Gerald Ellis will be today and a funeral will be Friday morning at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Ellis will have a private burial.

Ellis died early Saturday in the accident along Interstate 94 in northern Illinois. He is the third Illinois State Police trooper to die in a traffic crash so far this year.

State police say Ellis grew up in Macomb and graduated from Western Illinois University. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves and joined the state police in 2008. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

Former Iowa Supreme Court justice Daryl Hecht dies at age 66

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court says former Justice Daryl Hecht has died after leaving his position to focus on his treatment for skin cancer.

The court's spokesman Steve Davis says Hecht died early Wednesday at his home in Sloan. He was 66.

Hecht, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2006, resigned from the court in December while receiving treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

In a statement, the Iowa Judicial Branch described Hecht as a kind, thoughtful jurist with a passion for the law and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

He practiced law in Sioux City for 22 years before his appointment in 1999 to the Iowa Court of Appeals, where he served until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.

Davenport officials raise concerns about higher rail tracks

DAVENPORT — A railroad's decision to permanently raise tracks along Davenport's riverfront following recent flooding is ruffling feathers in City Hall, with officials complaining about a lack of adequate communication and the possible negative impact on residents.

Canadian Pacific Railway didn't need permits or city approval for the work that began March 28 because the company has right of way.

"The process CP is using involves lifting short stretches of rails and ties using heavy equipment and sliding crushed rock material under the ties. Once this is complete, equipment moves to an adjacent stretch of track and repeats the process," Andy Cummings, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific, said in a statement Tuesday. "The higher track will help ensure CP can continue train operations to meet the shipping needs of Iowa businesses and connect their products to markets across North America."

Aldermen and city administrators met Tuesday to raise concerns about accessibility and the possible disruption of road traffic at seven railroad crossings in the city as a result of the changes. Some aldermen said they want the state to intervene, warning that the upgrade poses a potential threat to public safety.

Cummings said the company has been in "close contact" with the city about the work. But Nicole Gleason, Davenport's assistant city administrator and public works director, said communication dropped after the company notified the city of its intentions in mid-March.

"Work commenced on raising rail crossings on Thursday, March 28, without prior notice given to the city. As of today, we believe rail has been raised at various locations from Perry to Marquette," Gleason added. "The railroad has indicated restoration work will be done to crossings once flood waters recede."

Cummings said the tracks will not be restored to pre-flood heights once the water recedes.

"The upgrade is to assist in keeping train traffic in operation during current and future flooding events," Cummings said.