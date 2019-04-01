Sons of Norway Kong Sverre Lodge held its event in Story City with the program, “Following the Footsteps of my Great-Grandfather, Part 2,” presented by Richard Morrison. Richard spoke and showed photographs from his summer travels in Norway, especially about places his photographer great-grandfather visited, plus other interesting places in Norway, Sweden, Scotland and the Netherlands. Sons of Norway events are open to all interested in learning more about Scandinavian heritage and culture and guests are always welcome. Pictured, from left, are Robert Morrison, presenter Richard Morrison, Ron Morrison and Caroline Morrison.