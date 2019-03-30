Homeowners and business owners alike could see themselves removed from the floodplain if the idea of conducting a study on the floodplain were to materialize.

At Monday's work session, members of the Burlington City council heard about the potential of studying the floodplain caused by Hawkeye Creek. If the study were to go through, homeowners and business owners in the floodplain could see themselves removed from the floodplain.

While the plan could benefit a number of businesses and homeowners, it is not without worries.

“You could end up with winners and losers,” said City Manager Jim Ferneau during Monday’s City Council meeting where the plan was discussed.

The concern of whether studying the floodplain would actually be a benefit was greatly discussed.

“We have seen the floodplain shrink, and we have seen it shift, but we’ve never seen it grow across the board,” said Bryan Bross, who presented the idea of the study to the Burlington City Council.

The proposed Floodplain study would look into the floodplain for Hawkeye creek. The floodplain runs throughout Burlington and includes many businesses and homes.

Downtown, all of the businesses on Market between Main and Sixth streets are affected. The businesses on Jefferson between Sixth and Central streets are also affected.

As for homes in the zone, homes near where E. Agency Street and Holstein Avenue connect are affected. As are the homes on North Plane between Division and Middletown Lane, the trailer park on Division, and a swath of homes on Regina Drive.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency draws floodplains based on maps as an estimation of what might flood. FEMA uses a topographic map to determine the likelihood of flooding along a river. A study would use measurements to prove what the actual floodplain is.

“If I were on a floodplain, I would want to know,” said councilwoman Lynda Graham-Murray.

The second major argument in favor of the study is to help with economic development. Much of the space in this floodplain is taken by either parking lots or open fields.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that the areas impacted by the floodplain are not as developed as areas out of the floodplain. This could be, in part, because of special rules that govern buildings within the flood zones.

“Some of the brownfield areas are in the floodplain,” Councilman Jon Billups said arguing in favor of the plan in hopes of possible future development at these locations.

One of those Brownfield sites is the former Dresser-Rand area that is located on the corner of Washington and Osborne.

Mel Pines, program coordinator for the Iowa Brownfields redevelopment program, said he wasn’t sure about the specifics of how being in a floodplain would impact the site.

However, he did say Brownfield sites already have restrictions to what can be on the site and are generally unattractive to potential investors. The site being in a floodplain makes it even harder to attract potential buyers.

In the end, the council agreed to go forward with looking into the proposal. It will be sent to the economic development council. If the Economic Development Council approves of the idea, it will be brought forward as an agenda item.

The study, if approved, will be funded through Local Option Sales Tax.