Artists, like many creative types — writers and musicians, for example — tend to procrastinate, but if you're a visual artist hoping to sell a truckload of your work at the 2019 Snake Alley Art Fair, you have to register by Tuesday.

The Snake Alley Art Fair is always on Father's Day, traditionally the last day of Steamboat Days, but there is no Steamboat Days this year, so you'll need to mark your calendars.

This is the event's 52nd year.

Heidi Merrick, artists market manager at the Art Center of Burlington — art fair headquarters — said there are about 45 entrants so far, with room for more.

"It's all online this year, so go to our website," Merrick said.

She said a vendor booth is $100 for Art Center members, $115 for non-members. All entrants must pay a $20 jury fee to enter.

Art Center memberships are available for as little as $35 per year.

"There are other benefits that go along with membership as well," Merrick said.

Food vendors must register as well, but their deadline is Monday.

"We are looking for more food vendors," Merrick said.

Other deadlines are April 9: the date by which artists will be notified if they have been accepted; April 30: the deadline for artists to accept or decline invitation to participate and booth fee due; May 10: the full refund request deadline.

Booth space for artists is on the Snake itself, and on Sixth Street above the Snake. Merrick said the more established artists will be up on Sixth; merchant vendors are on the Snake.

"On the actual Alley, there's not very much shade, but people do like to go down the Alley as well," she said.

She said the majority of the art is traditionally paintings and drawings.

"A quarter of it is clay and ceramics. There's quite a bit of sculpture as well. Every once in a while we'll have fiber artists, people who make clothing. There's a few glassmakers. Jewelry artists are fairly prominent," she said.

Live music is a big feature of the Snake Alley Art Fair, but true to their calling, most musicians have successfully procrastinated so far; to date, Diana Upton-Hill is booked, as is Chad Elliott. Art Center director Tammy McCoy is in the process of booking the rest of the musicians.

The family-oriented art fair also offers art-making activities for children and a beer/wine garden at Majestic Estates, down the hill at 620 Washington St.

For artists, foodies, musicians and those who stroll during the event, the Snake Alley Art Fair is always Sunday-time well spent.

Local legend says it's never rained on the Snake Alley Art Fair.

"It's rain or shine, anyway, so we'll be there," Merrick said.

The Snake Alley Art Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16. Parking is available on nearby streets.

Artists can apply to the Art Center of Burlington for vendor space at artcenterofburlington.com; click on "Events."