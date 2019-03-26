When it comes to moving power lines underground, the cost to the city of Burlington may be prohibitive.

The council was split Monday on whether to allow Alliant Energy to bury power lines that run above the alleys in downtown Burlington.

In order to bury the power lines, the city would have to dig up then re-do the alleys downtown. The project is estimated to cost between $140,000 and $200,000.

“I want to, but I don’t see how we can find the money to do it,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Annie Wilson.

City manager Jim Ferneau confirmed the city does not have the money to make the change at this time.

Council member Lynda Graham-Murray said she was uncomfortable striking down the proposal without hearing from downtown business owners. She said many downtown businesses are in favor of burying the power lines.

Another complication of moving the power lines underground comes from the transformers that run to the power lines.

As it stands most of the transformers are on platforms over the alleyways. The city would need to find space to put the transformers on the ground.

As many alleys are used by downtown business owners, simply moving the transformers to the middle of the alleyway would not work.

One solution discussed was placing the transformers in parking stalls along Main Street. The problem is many of the parking lots are not owned by the city.

Mayor Shane McCampbell said he was not in favor of the change, owing to the cost of the project. Councilman Matt Rinker agreed the cost was an issue.

The council, however, did not toss out the proposal entirely. They opted to hear more from business owners who the potential change would impact. It was not made clear how this feedback would be gathered.

Free swim day

The city and South Hill Neighborhood Association have reached an agreement on the proposed changes to free swim day.

The city had previously proposed cutting the number of free swim days in half. However, with the new proposal only one free swim day will be lost.

“We were able to reach an agreement that they would provide two volunteers to help in the last two hours of the event or end their event 2 hours early,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Tysland.

Tysland said the members of South Hill Neighborhood Association indicated finding volunteers would not be an issue.

The new event schedule will provide two free swim events per month. Five will be hosted by South Hill Neighborhood Association. The final event will be hosted by the Gentleman’s club.