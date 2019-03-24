It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

3-11-19

Officer Sienkiewicz taught DARE at the Perry Elementary school and St. Patrick’s.

A Perry resident was trapped inside the car wash on east Willis. A representative from the car wash responded and assisted getting the door open.

A Perry resident expressed concern over a pothole at 8th Street and Highway 141. Officers responded and verified there was reason for concern. Officers contacted street department.

3-12-19

A Perry resident reported the attempted theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the 800 block of 1st Street.

Officers arrested a 34 year old male Perry resident in the 1900 block of Evelyn Street on a Dallas County warrant on failure to appear on original charge for driving while license is denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street and charged with violation of protection order and public intoxication following a report that he was making a scene outside the residence.

A 21 year old female Perry resident was arrested in the 1800 block of West 4th Street and charged with violation of no trespass order.

A Perry resident reported loud construction noise after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Willis. Officers contacted construction workers and advised them it was late and they should be mindful of families trying to sleep.

An anonymous caller reported a tree limb completely blocking the roadway in the 2600 block of McKinley. Officers responded and contacted the street department.

3-13-19

Officers stopped a bicyclist in the 1400 block of Paul Street. A 53 year old male Sheldahl resident was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Perry resident reported that the roadway at 18th and Iowa Street was completely flooded. Officers responded and contacted the street department. The street department blocked off the road.

Officers reported flooding on 26th Street and advised the street department.

A Perry resident reported street flooding between Pattee Park and the baseball field. Officers verified water was at curb height and made contact with the street department.

A 22 year old male Perry resident turned himself into the police department for an outstanding warrant. Male was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear on original charge for possession of a controlled substance.

3-14-19

A Perry resident reported a white Husky dog running at large in the 2100 block of Estella.

A Perry resident reported a car had been running since 8 a.m. Officers responded, made contact with car owner and car was shut off.

A Perry resident reported she had crashed into someone’s porch. No injuries reported. No address listed on police report.

A Dawson resident reported the stop sign at 18th and Willis had been knocked over. Officers responded and advised the street department would need to use several sandbags to hold it down.

3-15-19

A 16 year old juvenile male Perry resident came into police station and advised he needed to be processed for a case against him. He was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minor, telephone dissemination of obscene materials to minors.

A Perry resident reported a found female black/brown/grey Pug with no collar in the 2300 block of Willis Avenue. Officers responded and transported the dog to the animal shelter.

Chief Vaughn stopped two individuals in the 2200 block of Evelyn and cited them for solicitor violation. They were with a Kirby sales company from Adel.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1300 block of 141st Street. No injuries reported.

A Perry resident advised he was stuck in the car wash in the 1200 block of 1st Street. Car wash owner was contacted and assisted.

A 49 year old male Perry resident was arrested on Highway 141 and charged with possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.