ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

8:22 p.m.: 900 block of Osborn Street. William Max Wynn, 54, 2630 Northwood Drive: driving while barred.

8:57 p.m.: Bauer Drive and Howard Street. Beth Ann Yockey, 43, 1515 Gnahn St.: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant for violation of probation.

8:16 p.m.: 113 Hayes Court. Glen Edward Cable, 28, 508 S. Gunnison St.: warrant for failure to appear.

11:39 p.m.: Old U.S. 61 and Summer Street. Sarah Alexandria Growe, 19, 2409 Avenue A, Fort Madison: possession of a controlled substance.

Friday

1:49 a.m.: U.S. 34 on ramp and Roosevelt Avenue. Tabitha Nichole Metcalf, 21, 313 S. Garfield Ave.: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no insurance.

3:50 a.m.: 2100 West Burlington Ave. Thomas Lee Leffler Jr., 46, 1529 Gnahn St.: driving while suspended.

WEST BURLINGTON

Thursday

3:03 p.m.: 614 W. Agency Road. William Frederick Fye II, 21, 2424-7 Division St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and warrant for failure to appear.

3:32 p.m.: 614 W. Agency Road. Tesha Nicole Thorington, 26, 10964 Plank Road, Burlington: fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Thursday

12:43 a.m.: 115th Street and County 99. Brandon Caine Oliver, 35, 1806 Racine Ave., Burlington: driving while barred and driving while suspended.

5:43 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Cole Race Gilpin, 25, 805 S. Ninth St., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

7:20 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. John Lewis Peterson, 48, 1603 Lincoln St., Burlington: warrant for pretrial violation.

FORT MADISON

Wednesday

1:10 a.m.: 1600 block of Avenue M. Sonya Lynn Daniels, 41, homeless: warrant for contempt of court.

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

2:18 p.m.: Ninth Street and Avenue G, Fort Madison. Jason Tod Willits, 28, Fort Madison: assault on a law officer and interference with official acts.

6:20 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Joyce Lee Boley, 37, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

8:07 p.m.: 3300 block of U.S. 61 West, Keokuk. Layne Jonathan Daskalos, 19, Hamilton, Illinois: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday

10:34 a.m.: Wever Junction. Robert Allen Kokjohn Jr., 39, Fort Madison: warrant for violation of probation.

11 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Joseph Trent, 37, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

LOUISA COUNTY

Wednesday

5:01 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Brock Hendrix Allen, 25, Columbus Junction: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license.

Thursday

1:10 p.m.: Wapello. Eric William Brewer, 28, Wapello: warrant for failure to appear.

2:50 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Ellis Harris, 39, Wapello: violation of a no contact order and harassment.

Friday

No time given.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Gardelino Montanez, 53, Washington, Iowa: warrant for failure to appear.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

March 13

No time given.: No location given. Daniel D. Anderson, 47, Golden, Illinois: driving while revoked and no valid registration.

March 15

No time given.: No location given. Jeremy S. Letcher, 30, Keokuk: driving while suspended.

No time given.: No location given. Caleb J. Hayden, 23, Keokuk: driving while revoked, violation of an order of order of protection and possession of cannabis.

March 16

No time given.: No location given. Melissa M. Rhodes, 20, Elvaston, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Jeffrey L. Rains, 42, Fort Madison: driving while revoked.

March 17

No time given.: No location given. Anthony B. Trelstad, 25, Hamilton, Illinois: disorderly conduct and resisting.

No time given.: No location given. Joseph G. Redman, 40, Quincy, Illinois: warrant for burglary and theft.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

5:17 a.m.: 200 block of South 10th Street. Burglary of residence.

7:13 a.m.: Case New Holland, 1930 Des Moines Ave. Assault.

7:33 a.m.: 900 block of Spring Street. Burglary of residence.

9:45 a.m.: Crapo Park, 2901 S. Main St. Vandalism.

12:43 p.m.: JD Electric Company, 715 Valley St. Disorderly conduct.

1:12 p.m.: James Madison, 2132 Madison Ave. Assault.

1:16 p.m.: Edward Stone Middle School, 3000 Mason Road. Disorderly conduct.

2:11 p.m.: 1200 block of Lucas Avenue. Burglary of business.

3:44 p.m.: 800 block of North Third Street. Burglary of residence.

3:53 p.m.: 1100 block of Washington Street. Burglary of residence.

7:48 p.m.: 1400 block of South 12th Street. Burglary of residence.

8 p.m.: Hy-Vee, 3140-A Agency St. Disorderly conduct.

Thursday

12:33 a.m.: 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive. Shots fired or heard.

11:26 a.m.: Lincolnville Motel, 1605 Mount Pleasant St. Fight.

12:28 p.m.: 2800 block of Sunnyside Avenue. Burglary of residence.

1:55 p.m.: 2600 block of Vineyard Street. Vandalism.

4:14 p.m.: 600 block of Summer Street. Burglary of residence.

6:38 p.m.: 1300 block of Iowa Street. Burglary of residence.

8:51 p.m.: 100 block of Belmont Court. Burglary of residence.

9:28 p.m.: South 10th and Barrett streets. Disorderly conduct.

11:02 p.m.: Midtown Lane. Assault.

Friday

2:28 a.m.: 1100 block of Franklin Street. Assault.

3:18 a.m.: 200 block of North Gunnison Street. Assault.

5:04 a.m.: 1200 block of Virginia Avenue. Burglary of motor vehicle.

5:24 a.m.: 1200 block of Virginia Avenue Burglary of a residence.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Tuesday

8:04 a.m.: Division Street, Mediapolis. Assault.

11:02 a.m.: Wapello Street, Mediapolis. Assault.

Wednesday

6:04 p.m.: Main Street, Danville. Assault.

FORT MADISON

Monday

9:15 a.m.: 5800 block of Avenue O. Burglary.

11:15 a.m.: 1800 block of Avenue L. Theft.

3:22 p.m.: 900 block of 29th Street. Theft.

Wednesday

8:56 a.m.: 1100 block of 48th Street. Theft.

1:17 p.m.: Richards Drive. Theft.

Thursday

11:41 a.m.: 3100 block of Avenue N. Vandalism.

2:18 p.m.: 1900 block of Avenue N. Theft.

3:33 p.m.: 3000 block of Avenue N. Burglary.

3:49 p.m.: 3600 block of Avenue L. Vandalism.

7:06 p.m.: 1900 block of Avenue H. Theft.

7:58 p.m.: 1900 block of 48th Street. Stolen vehicle.