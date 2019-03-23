All Saints Catholic Church, Keokuk, will host Veritas adult Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the St. Vincent School library.

Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church, 1176 E. County Road 2700, Niota, Illinois, will have its annual Spring Chicken Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 6. Cost is a freewill offering.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scriptures from Mark 12, 13 at the 10:30 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have Sunday’s message themed, “Remembering Food for the Poor.” Members are collecting personal hygiene items for the greater Burlington community.

Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., will hear the sermon, “Philippians 2:12-13” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, and there will be no Sunday evening service.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach continuing his study of Luke in the morning service Sunday and he also will speak in the 5 p.m. service Sunday.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Roger Howell speak for Pack the Pews with musical guests at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, followed by a potluck.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, musicians will present “The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John” by Victoria at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist Church, 700 Division St.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen deliver the message, “Faith: Dealing with Doubt,” in his new sermon series at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “A God Who’s Not Afraid of Rubble,” at the 5:30 p.m. service today and the 10 a.m. service Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church will join services at Faith Lutheran.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, “God on the Move: Greener Grass,” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday, and the scripture is Luke 13:1-9.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on “Jesus Calls People to Repent,” referencing scripture Luke 13:1-9 at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Where You Live,” on the seven steps of walking with God from Nehemiah 11 at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Our Bounteous Provider,” with Psalms 22, 65, and Luke 12:22-34, at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, in her series, “A Journey from Lamentation to Rejoicing.” The Mission Crucible continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the message, “Father’s Love,” given by a Worship Team member at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, using Luke 15:1-3 and 11-32.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will have a reading of the scripture Matthew 22:1-14 at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “The Last Words of Christ, ‘Behold Your … ’” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. The readings are Isaiah 55:1-9 and 1 Corinthians 10:1-13.

Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 South St., will host It’s Bigger Than Us Tour at 7 p.m. April 6 with Stellar Award winner Tasha Page-Lockhart and Bishop T. Veron House, followed by a meet and greet. Installation celebration for the Rev. Charles M. Campbell continues at 11 a.m. April 7 with speakers, the Rev. Jordan Ivey III at 11 a.m., and the Rev. Damian Epps at 4 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will move the 4 p.m. Mass to SS. Mary and Joseph Church on April 6.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier will lead guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “Repentance Starts With Changing Your Behavior,” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Holden Evening Prayer is 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by mission projects in social hall, after a 6 p.m. supper.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' message, “Bothered: Worry,” using Matthew 6:19-24 in his new series, “The Revolutionary Teachings of Jesus,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., will hear the Rev. Ralph Wingate give the message, “Omnipotence of God,” referencing Job 42:1-6 for the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers' sermon, “Bearing Fruit,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday followed by coffee fellowship. Wednesday evening Lenten service with Holden Evening Prayer is 7 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will have Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Iris Bowling Lanes.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s sermon, “Snickers and Coca-Cola,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her scriptures are Isaiah 55:1-9, Psalm 63:1-8; Luke 13:1-9. Food is being collected through March for the Neighborhood Center.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear guest speaker Scot Grooms’ message, “Are You Thirsty?” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, with music by Libby and Carl Snipes and Richard Webb.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “Grace and Judgement,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The readings will include Luke 13:1-9.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds’ message, “A Man After God’s Own Heart,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture is 1 Samuel 13:1-14.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 S. Central Ave., will currently have all activities, meetings and worship services at Faith Lutheran Church.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 N. Sixth St., will have a time of reflection and discussion on the recent tragedy in Christchurch, New Zealand, at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 300 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture Mar, 12, 13 at the 9 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The readings are Isaiah 55:1-9 and 1 Corinthians 10:1-13.