An attorney from Iowa Legal Aid will be at the Des Moines County Courthouse in Burlington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 1.

Iowa Legal Aid provides free legal assistance to low-income Iowans in noncriminal cases the first Monday of each month except holidays at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Applications must be completed before legal advice can be given. Assisting devices and services must be arranged in advance.

For additional information, to make an appointment for another date, or if accommodations for a disability are needed, call (800) 532-1275.