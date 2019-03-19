This afternoon, Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) voted for House File 546, which extends the school infrastructure tax, known as SAVE, through 2050.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we will pass all session,” said Rep. Deyoe. “Not only does this bill provide schools with resources to update aging facilities, improve security and upgrade classroom technology, it also provides local residents with significant property tax relief. It is a win-win for both schools and taxpayers.”

Funds for SAVE come from the statewide sales tax and are distributed among Iowa school districts to make improvements in infrastructure and technology, as well as property tax relief. Since the implementation of SAVE in 2008, the number of local bond referendums to finance facility upgrades has dropped significantly.

Additional highlights of House File 546 include:

• School Safety: Prioritizes school building security before using SAVE funds on athletic facilities

• Career Academies: Establishes a yearly $1 million fund to help schools develop and build career academies, which provide students with first-hand job experiences that can be translated to a career after graduation

• Property Tax Relief: The amount of funds devoted to property tax relief increases from $10 million in FY2019 to $174 million in FY2050.

An extension of SAVE was identified as a top priority for many education organizations this session, including the Iowa Association of School Boards, School Administrators of Iowa, Area Education Agencies of Iowa, Rural School Advocates of Iowa and the Urban Education Network of Iowa.

A section-by-section analysis of the bill can be found at http://www.iowahouserepublicans.com/wp-content/uploads/HF-546-SAVE-Extension-and-Modifications.pdf.