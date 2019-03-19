The Workspace at the Iowa State Memorial Union has lots of fun options for all ages after spring break.

March Craft of the Month – Secret Book Safe

Hollow out a book for a secret place to stash your treasures in plain sight. Start by gluing the edges together, then use a box knife to cut out a rectangular compartment within the pages. Add decorative paper to your interior cutout to tidy up the edges and keep it under a stack of real books overnight to compress the pages.

Drop in during open hours but give yourself about 90 minutes. All ages are welcome if accompanied by an adult; however, kids won’t be allowed to use box knives. $8

Feminist Cross Stitch Workshop with Amy Bannister

Celebrate Women’s History Month! Choose a design featuring feminist quotes and imagery, then learn to read and follow the pattern. Get the hang of working with a needle and thread for stitching. Leave with all the supplies (and the know-how!) to finish on your own.

“A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” – Gloria Steinem

Tuesday, March 26, 6-9 p.m.

ISU $27/Public $37

Open ages 16+. Register at midwestix.com.

Mini Macramé Necklace Workshop with Rhonda Scott

This is knot your grandma’s macramé! Learn the basic knots, but use them on a smaller scale to make a boho chic necklace. Using just a metal ring and cotton cord, create a charming necklace that doubles as a work of art. An adjustable leather cord will be included to complete your necklace.

Wednesday, March 27, 6-9 p.m.

ISU $21/Public $31

Open ages 16+. Register at midwestix.com.

Intermediate Soap Making Workshop with Jan Verploeg

Now that you know the basics of making soap from scratch using the cold-process method, add artistry techniques. Learn and experiment with procedures such as swirl, wire, funnel and embeds, and leave class with a pound of soap. A messy but fun process, so wear old clothing with a long-sleeved shirt and closed-toe shoes.

Thursday, March 28, 6-9 p.m.

ISU $45/Public $55

Register at midwestix.com

Paint Your Own Pottery: The Elephant in the Room

A symbol of strength, wisdom and luck, elephants are the top of many favorite animal lists. Paint figurines, banks, ring holders and mugs, or draw your own beautiful beast on any bisque you choose. We will show you the basics of painting your piece and fire it within a week. Studio fee is $4 for ISU and $5 for public to attend, plus the cost of the bisque you select. Drop in, but give yourself an hour. Open to all ages if accompanied by an adult.

Friday, March 29, 4-8 p.m.

Leave Your Trace: Footprint Casting

Drop in and be part of a collaborative art project exploring art and place with Rosie Manzo. Cast your footprints on Saturday and stop back within the next week to add words and imagery that are a reflection of you. Footprints will be places along a local trail to create a community art installation. Open to all ages if accompanied by an adult. Drop in, but give yourself an hour.

Saturday, March 30, noon-3 p.m.

The Workspace is a community art studio. Classes are open to anyone over the age of 16 to develop and refine their creative skills. Paint Your Own Pottery and walk-in crafts are open to all ages if accompanied by an adult.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 2-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Workspace is closed March 15-24 for Spring Break.

A full schedule of classes can be found at www.workspace.mu.isatate.edu. Find the Workspace at 2229 Lincoln Way on the ISU campus in Ames. For more information, call 515-294-0970 or e-mail workspace@iastate.edu.