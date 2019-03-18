Nevada’s Pint Sized Ice Cream family could use a big helping of support from the community.

Friends of the Chad and Jennifer Anderson family are organizing a benefit as Jennifer undergoes a second fight with cancer.

Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, and despite her hard-fought battle at that time, cancer has returned as “stage IV metastatic breast cancer.” The cancer, a friend said, is now in her bones in several different locations, but Jennifer is going to fight this for as long as she can to have more time with her children and husband.

Many local residents know the Andersons as the Pint Sized Ice Cream people. They are welcomed in neighborhoods throughout the community in the warmer months as they drive their mini-ice cream truck throughout the town, offering people great ice-cream treats. The Andersons have been very involved in the community and in the local PTA organization.

Please consider helping support the Anderson family by attending a spaghetti supper on Saturday, March 30, at Memorial Lutheran Church. The benefit meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. that evening and free-will donations will be accepted.

Along with the meal, there will be a Silent Auction that starts at the church at 5 p.m. and then moves to Lincoln Tap (835 Sixth St.) at 8 p.m., where trivia will be played. The trivia will cost $5 per person, with prizes awarded every round.

Proceeds from all three parts of the benefit — meal, auction and trivia — will go to the family to help with their needs at this time.

If you cannot attend but would like to make a monetary donation, please do so online at www.gofundme.com/jennifer-anderson-fund.

If you have any questions or want to contribute to this benefit in any way, please contact Pam Spicher at 515-382-2982 or Kim Stieier at 515-450-2650.

This benefit is being conducted in partnership with Thrivent Financial, Memorial Lutheran Church and Lincoln Tap.

Chad Anderson said his family is thankful to the entire community for everything. “We have received so many kind messages and meals from people we have never met who want to help and show support.”