ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

12:13 p.m.: 500 block of West Burlington Avenue. Rahman Christopher Thomas, 28, 2418 Washington St.: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving without a license and no insurance.

9:55 p.m.: 2806 Mount Pleasant St. Brian Heith Latta, 40, 2100 S. 15th St.: driving while suspended and no insurance.

11:57 p.m.: Fifth and Court streets. Adam Michael Wade, 32, 413 E. Baker St.: driving while barred.

Friday

9:09 a.m.: 1500 Agency St. Melissa Renee Gibson, 44, 1315 Iowa St.: failure to appear, driving while suspended and window requirements.

WEST BURLINGTON

Thursday

9:29 a.m.: 1500 block of Broadway Street. James Keith Poggemiller, 62, 1127 S. 13th St., Burlington: failure to appear.

FORT MADISON

Thursday

4:28 p.m.: 1400 block of 38th Street. Cole Stephen Salazar, 27, 2634 Avenue I: driving while suspended.

5:42 p.m.: 2100 block of Avenue H. Thomas Leland Humburd III, 30, 1526 Avenue G: driving while suspended.

6:05 p.m.: 1400 block of Avenue G. Cody Sheridan Collins, 29, homeless: warrant for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HENRY COUNTY

Thursday

8:30 p.m.: Grand and Winfield avenues, Mount Pleasant. Jennifer Goranson, 21, Cedar Rapids: possession of a controlled substance; Mekiah Kent, 21, Winfield: warrant.

8:32 p.m.: 500 block of Iris Street, Mount Pleasant. Drew Garretson, no age given, Batavia: felony eluding, driving while suspended and warrants.

Friday

6:04 a.m.: Exit 229 near Westwood. Steve Helgen, no age given, no address given: violating a one-way traffic designation, unsafe backing on a highway and failure to obey traffic control device.

LOUISA COUNTY

Thursday

9:47 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. James Leroy Hayes, 57, Letts: driving while revoked.

CRIME WATCH

BURLINGTON

Thursday

9:04 a.m.: Ashmun and Oak streets. Stolen vehicle.

3:16 p.m.: 1300 block of Madison Avenue. Burglary of motor vehicle.

5:05 p.m.: 900 block of South Eighth Street. Theft.

6:06 p.m.: 300 block of Lewis Street. Disorderly conduct.

7:41 p.m.: 2400 block of North Valley Street. Fight.

8:37 p.m.: 800 block of South Eighth Street. Theft.

Friday

7:01 a.m.: 2100 block of South 12th Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

9:45 a.m.: Edward Stone Middle School, 3000 Mason Road. Assault.

FORT MADISON

Thursday

8:17 a.m.: 100 block of 18th Street. Stolen vehicle.

8:45 a.m.: 400 block of 21st Street. Stolen vehicle.

6:33 p.m.: 2700 block of Avenue N. Vandalism.