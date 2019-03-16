Appanoose Faith Presbyterian Church, 1176 E. County Road 2700, Niota, Illinois, will have its annual Spring Chicken Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 6. Cost is a freewill offering.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture Mark 11:12-33 at the 10:30 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have Sunday’s message themed, “Jesus Works Through Our Not Getting Him.” Wednesday Lenten services continue with worship at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper and study.

Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., will hear Kendall Adams deliver the sermon, “Philippians 2:8-11” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, and his message, “Glorifying God Part 3,” at the 6 p.m. service Sunday.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach from Luke 12 in the morning service Sunday and he also will speak in the 5 p.m. service Sunday.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Larry Turley speak on, “Boldly Persevere,” referencing Luke 13:31-35 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, will have Cafe at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Notre Dame cafeteria with Mass at 5:30 p.m. followed by a soup supper. Leprechaun Stroll with 17 vendors for youth ministries is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the SS. Mary and Patrick Church Hall.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen deliver the sermon, “Dealing with Doubt,” in his new series, “Faith,” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “Let’s Make a Deal,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, “God on the Move: Courage,” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. The scripture is Luke 13:31-35.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on “Jesus Grieves for Jerusalem” referencing scripture Luke 13:31-35 at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Rules of the Road,” on the seven steps of walking with God from Nehemiah 10 at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Good Shepherd and Still Waters,” with Psalms 13 and 23 and John 10:14-15, 27-30, at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, in her Lenten series, “A Journey from Lamentation to Rejoicing.” The Mission Crucible series starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the Rev. JudyAnn Morse’s sermon using Luke 13:31-35, “Go Tell That Fox … ,” along with readings for the Lenten Wreath and Lenten Banner at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will celebrate the United Methodist Women 150th anniversary at the 9 a.m. service Sunday with Puppets of Praise, Inspirational Bells and sermon on Philippians 1:9-11 by Lynn Calvert, president of the Iowa UM Conference United Methodist Women.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “The Last Words of Christ, ‘Truly I Say to You … ’” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “Growth Through the Word,” referencing Nehemiah 8 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday. This is Missions Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. The readings are Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18 and Philippians 3:17-4:1.

Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 South St., will host It’s Bigger Than Us Tour at 7 p.m. April 6 with Stellar Award winner Tasha Page-Lockhart and Bishop T. Veron House, followed by a meet and greet.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will have Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m. Friday at SS. Mary and Joseph Church.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier will lead guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “Poor Wayfaring Stranger,” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Holden Evening Prayer is 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by mission projects in social hall, after a 6 p.m. supper.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will have a guest speaker at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, as the pastor is on vacation this week.

Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., will hear the Rev. Ralph Wingate give the message, “The Omniscence of God,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Quaker Worship Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St., with Quaker Prayer for Worship, “The seeds of war,” John Woolman, 1763.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will have Stations of the Cross Friday. The KC Fish Fry is 6 p.m. Friday.

St. John United Church of Christ, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, will host a gospel concert by The Chuck Wagon Gang at 2 p.m. March 31. A love offering will be taken.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s sermon, “What Is An Acceptable Sacrifice,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her readings will be Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18, Philippians 3:17-4:1 and Luke 13:22-35.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Mark Schowalter’s sermon, “Facing Our Demons,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, and music by Julie Kirk.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “God, Give Me Patience … and Give It to Me Now,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The readings will include Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds’ message, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture is Luke 23:33-43. The monthly fellowship meal will be served.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 S. Central Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “Let’s Make a Deal” at the 5:30 p.m. service today.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 300 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture Mark 11:12-33 at the 9 a.m. Lent communion service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The readings are Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18 and Philippians 3:17-4:1.