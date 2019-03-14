Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, an American entrepreneur from New York, made a stop at the Livery in Boone this week to talk about the platform he’d pursue if he’s elected.

Yang was the latest in a growing field of Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination in 2020 to visit Boone and central Iowa in recent weeks.

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney is scheduled to speak Friday at SAM Club, 237 S. State St., in Madrid from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sen. Cory Booker is scheduled to attend an event at Prairie Moon Winery in Ames on Sunday, starting at noon.

Yang, the son of immigrants started his discussion with the notion that automation is destroying communities like Boone and that while beneficial, automation is eliminating the need for human workers.

“The cause for the fault of our economy isn’t immigrants, but rather the AI (Artificial Intelligence) is at fault for the degradation of our economy,” Yang said.

He said he plans to push back against the AI and increase jobs across America.

According to Yang, there’s a problem with income disparity and he said he has the solutions to the problem.

One idea Yang has mentioned is the the implementation of a “Freedom Dividend,” a concept to boost the universal basic income by $1,000 dollars a month for every American between the ages of 18 and 64. Stopping at 64 due to Social Security kicking in at 65.

“This would enable all Americans to pay their bills, pursue education, start business, stay healthy, relocate for work, spend time with their children, take care of loved ones and have a real stake at the future,” Yang said.

He said the Freedom Dividend would grow the economy by 13 percent—or about $2.5 trillion by 2025 — and would increase the labor force by 4.5 million people.

Yang also promoted a”single-pay” health care model in which a single public agency organizes health care financing, but the delivery of care remains largely in private hands —ultimately, doctors would regain autonomy over patient care.

“Instead, we have a private health care system that leaves millions uninsured and leads to hundreds of thousands of bankruptcies every year,” Yang said. “At the same time, our cost of care is higher than in almost any other countries while providing worse outcomes.”

Other initiatives included in Andrew Yang’s platform:

n Reverse damage of climate change through geo engineering.

n Close private prisons and reduce mass incarceration.

n Legalize marijuana and expunge the federal convictions of all marijuana-related use/possession offenses.

n Common-sense gun laws, increased education requirements and restrictions for those with a history of violence.

n Appoint judges who support a woman’s right to choose.

n Increase availability of contraception.

n Support a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and eliminate super PACs.