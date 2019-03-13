ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Monday

9:45 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Kyle Garret Martinson, 28, 2329 263rd Ave., Fort Madison: second-offense drunken driving.

11:56 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Gregory James Key, 31, 714 S. 10th St.: third-degree theft.

LEE COUNTY

Friday

4:11 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Albert James Cresswell Jr., 30, Fort Madison: warrant for assault.

6:43 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Jay Alan Smith, 60, Des Moines: warrant for voluntary absence from custody.

Saturday

4:19 a.m.: County 103 and 180th Street, West Point. Avery Stephen Klesner, 25, West Point: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container driver.

5:18 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota James Arnold, 26, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

Sunday

5:28 a.m.: 180th Street and Abel Road, Donnellson. Austin James Lampe, 25, Houghton: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

HENRY COUNTY

Thursday

5:23 a.m.: James Avenue and U.S. 218. Shane Martin Odegard, 44, no address given: driving while barred, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle and no insurance.

Monday

9:45 p.m.: 2100 block of East Washington Street, Mount Pleasant. Max Benge, 54, Hillsboro: carrying weapons, no valid license and no insurance.

LOUISA COUNTY

Sunday

8:05 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Lee Hayes, 34, Wapello: second-offense drunken driving and ATV highway violation.

Monday

4:14 p.m.: Wapello. Cari S. Green, 58, Wapello: driving while revoked and no insurance.

11:09 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Cristian Tlatenchi, 22, Columbus Junction: possession of a controlled substance.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

March 4

No time given.: No location given. Tara L. Smith, 32, Quincy, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Belinda L. Greer, 52, Farmington: possession of methamphetamine.

No time given.: No location given. Adam M. Sparrow, 37, Keokuk: warrants for failure to appear and second-degree theft.

No time given.: No location given. Brooke L. Greer, 33, Keokuk: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and warrant for failure to appear.

March 5

No time given.: No location given. Robert K. Wheeler, 40, Des Moines: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. JoAnne Wilhelm, 58, Coralville: warrant for failure to appear.

March 6

No time given.: No location given. Ty R. Lematty, 19, Montrose: driving while revoked.

No time given.: No location given. Stephen R. Miller, 25, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for petition to revoke or modify sentence.

No time given.: No location given. Kevin E. Runkle, 45, Dallas City, Illinois: warrant for petition to revoke or modify sentence.

CRIME WATCH

BURLINGTON

Friday

1:49 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Assault.

7:51 p.m.: Quik Stop , 1812 Osborn St. Disorderly conduct.

8:16 p.m.: North Sixth and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.

Saturday

10:26 a.m.: Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St. Assault.

11:22 a.m.: 900 block of Summer Street. Vandalism.

8:46 p.m.: 2500 block of Madison Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

11:13 p.m.: Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St. Fight.

Sunday

1:13 a.m.: Gas Land, 1204 N. Eighth St. Disorderly conduct.

1:57 a.m.: 600 block of South Main Street. Disorderly conduct.

6:57 a.m.: 300 block of Bel Aire Court. Burglary of residence.

8:53 a.m.: 100 block of South Gunnison Street. Vandalism.

6:59 p.m.: Howard Street and West Avenue. Injury accident.

7:57 p.m.: North Seventh and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.

8:03 p.m.: 800 block of North Fourth Street. Disorderly conduct.

8:05 p.m.: South Central Avenue and Maple Street. Disorderly conduct.

8:28 p.m.: Comfort Suites, 1780 Stonegate Center Drive. Disorderly conduct.

10:32 p.m.: 600 block of Higbee Street. Disorderly conduct.

Monday

12:14 a.m.: 1100 block of University Place. Theft.

1:20 p.m.: 300 block of South Third Street. Burglary of residence.

8:14 p.m.: 1700 block of South 13th Street. Disorderly conduct.