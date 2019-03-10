For 50 years, Bel Canto Chorale has performed a spring and fall concert to standing room only audiences.

The popular community chorus will mark its 50th season with a celebration concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at First United Methodist Church, and is inviting former members to enjoy the concert and, if interested, join the group on stage to sing once again with the chorale for the program’s closing song.

There will be a morning rehearsal followed by a luncheon on Saturday, April 6.

Invitations have been mailed, but the chorale would appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word to past singers who may have changed names or moved from the area.

Organized in 1968 by Phyllis McAdams, Bel Canto Chorale performed its first public concert in 1969.

All singers volunteer their time led by a paid director and accompanist, and the chorale always welcomes new voices.

Tickets for the April 7 concert are available at The Iowa Store, The Medium/ Weird Harold’s, Hy-Vee on Agency Street and at the door.

For more information, contact Bel Canto through their Facebook page, Bel Canto Chorale, webpage at www.burlbelcanto.com or by calling (319) 759-4411.

Since 1988, the chorale has given a third performance, the Festival of Lessons and Carols, with the Shoquoquon Children’s Choir during Advent.

Smaller Bel Canto ensembles also sing carols downtown, at health facilities, the library, sharing their voices at sporting events, service club meetings, singing with other choirs and the Southeast Iowa Symphony as well as the Burlington Municipal Band, and in 2018 several members journeyed to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall.