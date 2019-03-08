The Unadilla United Methodist Church is celebrating its 125th anniversary March 10 with church at 10:15 a.m. and a potluck at 11:30 p.m.

Dick Webster is the current pastor, and there were 38 that preceded him. In 1894 the membership was 21, and today it is 81 with Dennis Wendeln and Jeff and Michelle Huber to be welcomed as members March 10.

Fire destroyed the wooden church in 1989; Gartner Construction built the current brick building the following year.

Glen Wyatt has been a member 82 years, and Betty Wallen has been a member 75 years.

The faithful people of the past paved the way for 2019.