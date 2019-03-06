WEST BURLINGTON — An error in Des Moines County’s budget has had city residents paying twice for emergency communication services, to the tune of $650,000 the past five years, an analysis by The Hawk Eye shows.

Double taxation of city property owners was one of several topics discussed at a meeting Tuesday of stakeholders in DesCom, which answers 911 calls in the county and dispatches police, fire and ambulance services. The meeting was called to discuss potential changes to DesCom’s billing.

The exact amount of over-billing to city property owners, who paid through municipal as well as the urban portion of their county property tax levy, was not discussed at the meeting. The amount of over-billing of city taxpayers was uncovered in a review by The Hawk Eye of budgets and property valuations of Des Moines County, and the cities of Burlington and West Burlington.

Even without precise figures at hand, officials representing the cities expressed frustration Tuesday that rural residents’ portion of DesCom was being charged to the countywide levy.

“Communications have charged that way long before DesCom. There are 3,500 line items and it was never caught,” said Board of Supervisors chairman Tom Broeker.

This double billing was not uncovered until questions began circulating in February about how DesCom is being funded. The over-billing was first brought to light in a Board of Supervisors budget session.

It is unclear why the Board of Supervisors, nor any of the DesCom member entities, had never discovered this discrepancy. County budgets are available for public viewing on the county website and at the Des Moines County Courthouse. Within the county budget, the entirety of the line item for law enforcement communications was being charged to the general services levy, which is collected on all Des Moines County property, instead of the rural services levy, which is only collected on rural property.

The $650,000 figure was found by taking the county’s total DesCom bill for each year and multiplying it by the percent of taxable property values in Burlington and West Burlington. Both the taxable property values and the DesCom bill are easily found through Iowa’s Department of Management website and the Des Moines County website.

It is difficult to ascertain whether residents in Danville and Mediapolis were overcharged and if so, by how much. As it stands, Mediapolis and Danville pay their DesCom bill through a direct payment, a portion of their sheriff’s contract, and through county assistance.

According to multiple individuals at the DesCom meeting Tuesday night, the portion of the DesCom fees for Danville and Mediapolis are paid for through their sheriff’s contract for law enforcement. Middletown officials also say their DesCom fee is paid for through their contracts with various agencies. However, upon inspection of these contracts and DesCom’s 28E agreement, this language does not appear anywhere.

Instead, the DesCom fees are paid for out of the portion of the sheriff’s contracts that is not spent by the sheriff’s office on patrolling and responding to emergency calls. In fiscal year 2019, this amounted to about half of the portion the county is intended to pay. The remainder is paid for on the general service levy.

This oversight has been fixed for the FY 2020 budget and only rural residents will be billed for the county’s share of DesCom services. However, supervisors were unable to fix the problem of the sheriff’s contracts not covering DesCom for Danville, Mediapolis and Middletown. This amounts to over $23,000, or a 1.4 cent levy, which is collected on the general levy charged to urban and rural property owners.

“We don’t negotiate those contracts,” said Broeker.

The over-billing was just one of the issues with the current funding discussed Tuesday night. In the end, the Board of Supervisors refused to switch to a countywide levy as Burlington and West Burlington wanted.

Broeker cited equity in billing as a reason to keep with the original system of per capita billing.

While all three members of the Board of Supervisors were present Tuesday, though no notice of a special supervisors meeting was posted for the public. In keeping with Iowa’s open meetings law, any action to formally reject a change to DesCom’s funding method would have to be included on the agenda for a formal meeting of the board.

The gathering took place behind closed doors at Southeastern Community College, with no notice of a public meeting posted outside the room. It was not immediately clear whether a formal agenda for the DesCom committee meeting had been posted publicly.