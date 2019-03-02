“Triumph and Tragedy in History” was on display at the local History Day Fair as eighth-grade students presented their National History Day projects on Feb. 8 at Nevada Middle School.

In its 18th year at NMS, the local fair is part of the National History Day Program that uses history to challenge students to improve their research, analytical and communication skills. Students completed in-depth research projects on a subject of their choice related to this year’s theme of “Triumph and Tragedy in History.” Working individually or collaboratively, students designed exhibits, produced documentaries, created performances, developed websites or wrote historical papers that explain their topic’s significance in history. Evaluation emphasizes the use of primary sources and in-depth research, as well as the ability to draw conclusions and analyze information.

The local fair included 41 exhibits, 18 websites, four documentaries, two historical papers and one performance.

Several entries qualified for the District History Day, scheduled for March 27 at Central College in Pella. The following students are district qualifiers:

Individual Exhibit: Lillian Hovar (Ritchie Valens)

Group Exhibit: Sam Betting, Owen Freeman and Austin Neus (Apollo 13); Natalie Barber and Madi Cox (Crash in the Andes); Miles Bell, Karter Beving and Colton Leslie (Dickie Chappelle); Chloe Peterson, Kira Ruopp and Maycin Sansgaard (Human Trafficking); Olivia Beauchene and Mallory Mills (Embracing Equality); Ella Check and Lilian Goos (Ryan White); Desi Hall and Addy Verville (Nicholas Winton); Bridget Cahill and Avery Hinson (Tonya Harding) and Allison Kruzich, Stephanie Lopez Perez and McKensi Watts (Dachau Liberated).

Individual Website: Matt Huegerich (History of Google) and Piper Schrank (The Fall of the Dinosaurs and Rise of the Mammals)

Group Website: Marii Bell and Kael Larson (The Tragic Disappearance of Johnny Gosch); Emma DePenning and Paige Handsaker (Wilma Rudolph) and Josephine Kelly and Samantha Rout (The Human Lab Rat Eva Kor)

Group Documentary: Melisa Garcia and Mariana Bautista Gonzalez (Nellie Bly) and Claire Huegerich and Alina Vermillion (Triangle Fire)

Historical Paper: Travis Dodd (The Windy City Burns)

Individual Performance: Joe Dodson (The 54th Massachusetts Regiment at the Battle of Fort Wagner)

A big thank-you goes to the judges of this year’s History Fair: Rebeka Bell, Henry Corbin, Kris Corbin, Emily DeYoung, Chris Hinson, Roy Justus, Kenna Koster, Arlyce Kroese, Steve Lekwa, Zach Lillquist, Colleen Moyer, Karen Niblock, Emily Shuka, Jeanette Van Zomeren and Beth Williams.