DMACC Boone Campus students Nathan Reynolds (left) and Robert Roy, both of Nevada, and Nevada student Rebeka Bell from the Ankeny Campus were recently inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. PTK has recognized academic excellence in two-year colleges since 1918. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in a two-year college, have completed at least 12 hours of coursework leading to an associate degree program and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.