Authorities: Mother, daughters killed in Iowa house fire

MUSCATINE — Authorities have identified three people killed in an eastern Iowa house fire as a mother and her two daughters.

The Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office issued a news release Friday identifying those killed as 35-year-old Amy Wentz and her daughters, 17-year-old Andreah Schroeder and 6-year-old Lily Wentz. The three died in the Monday night fire that destroyed their Muscatine home and critically injured another person, who has not been named.

Officials said the injured person, who was found by firefighters outside the home, is in a coma at an Iowa City hospital.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined. The investigation into the fire and deaths continues.

Secretary of State Pompeo plans Iowa events next week

DES MOINES — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to attend events in the Des Moines area next week.

The State Department announced Friday Pompeo would be in the Des Moines area on Sunday and Monday to discuss agriculture issue and about how the agency serves U.S. interests by promoting American exports.

Pompeo plans to speak at a Future Farmers of America event, tour an agriculture research center and attend an event at the World Food Prize headquarters in Des Moines. He also will meet with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The State Department said former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, now the ambassador to China, will accompany Pompeo.

The department is expected to provide more details about the visit later.

Judge sets June 3 trial in missing Chinese scholar case

PEORIA, Ill. — A federal judge has delayed until June the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid on Thursday approved the two-month delay, setting Brendt Christensen 's trial for June 3. Christensen's trial was to begin April 1, but defense attorneys requested more time to prepare a mental-health expert.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty , saying Christensen tortured 26-year-old Yingying Zhang before killing her in Urbana, Illinois, in April 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping resulting in death. Zhang's body has never been found.