Paula Walzer of Sheldahl has joined Care Initiatives Hospice as a social worker. Walzer will serve patients throughout central Iowa.

Walzer grew up in Sheldahl and continues to live on the acreage that has been in her family since 1898. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and has 35 years of experience.

“In 2005, I had a life-changing event when my sister went into hospice,” Walzer said. “It was in working with that team I discovered I wanted to work with hospice patients and their families.”

Additionally, she has been active in her local government, serving as a city council member and mayor.

Care Initiatives and Care Initiatives Hospice operate 58 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s/dementia, assisted living and hospice locations throughout Iowa. For more information, visit careinitiativeshospice.org or call 515-223-3813.