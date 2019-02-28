Two weeks ago, news spread that chronic wasting disease, also known as zombie deer disease, was transmitted to a monkey in a lab setting.

While the risk of humans contracting the disease is so far considered slim, Des Moines County Conservation Director Chris Lee says CWD is still scary. Not because of it possibly infecting humans, but because of the effect on deer populations.

“The way we fund conservation is through deer licenses. What happens when there aren’t deer to hunt?” Lee told The Hawk Eye.

According to a research article published in August 2016 in the journal PLOS ONE, deer infected with CWD were 4.5 times more likely to die in any given year than bucks without the disease, and 1.7 times more likely to die than does without CWD. Most of the infected deer found dead in this sample were killed by humans, either through hunting or through automobile accidents.

CWD was first discovered in the 1960s in captive deer. It was not until the 1990s that CWD was discovered in the wild, according to a booklet produced by the Alliance for Public Wildlife.

Through mid-January, there have already been 14 confirmed cases of CWD in Iowa for 2019, and 44 since the disease first was found in the state in 2013, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources announcement. Most of the cases have been in northeast Iowa.

According to that January report, no deer have tested positive in southeast Iowa. In fact, the closest deer to test positive was in Dubuque County.

This does not mean hunters in Des Moines County should ignore the potential for a CWD outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined a handful of strategies to minimize exposure.

The most important thing is to limit contact with deer that have died from CWD. The CDC recommends to not touch roadkill, or to kill deer which seem to be sick.

Deer that have chronic wasting disease eventually will die from it. Before dying, the infected deer will act oddly, be abnormally thin and droop its head and eyes. However, not all deer infected with CWD will show symptoms.

The Iowa DNR tests deer for CWD, and test kits are available at no charge. To obtain a kit, hunters in southeast Iowa should contact the DNR’s regional field office in Washington at (319) 653-2135.

According to the CDC, hunters also can minimize their risk of exposure by limiting contact with the brain and spinal cord of deer. Hunters should not use kitchen knives when field dressing deer and use gloves whenever possible.

It is also recommended that if taking a deer to a deer processing plant, hunters request their deer be processed separately. This limits the chances of an infected deer carcass coming into contact with an uninfected deer.

As it stands, no human has ever been infected with CWD and it is believed that humans cannot get the disease through eating deer meat. However, mad cow disease, a cousin of CWD, killed more than 200 people who ate beef from sick cows. As such, the CDC still recommends taking caution when eating deer meat.

The CDC recommends to not eat deer that are infected with CWD. It is also important to cook venison thoroughly before consumption.