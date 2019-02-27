The Burlington School Board met Monday for a relatively light meeting to approve a new grant-funded position as well as a bid to replace the more than 35-year-old lighting poles at the Burlington High School softball field.

The school district has received a three-year, $50,377 Iowa Mentoring Partnership's OJJDP Federal Grant that will allow the hiring of a full-time, 12-month employee to manage the expansion of the Club M mentoring program.

Through Club M, elementary students are matched with high school students who act as mentors. They meet on a weekly basis at Burlington High School. The expansion of Club M will involve the enrollment of sixth- through 12th-grade students with an adult mentor for a minimum of 12 months.

Students who will be enrolled are those at risk for substance abuse.

The board also approved a $134,160 bid from Ardent Lighting Group, the lower of two bids the district received, for work to replace the wood posts and lighting at the BHS softball field.

The original estimate for the work was $150,000.

Tim Kesterke, supervisor of building and maintenance for the district, previously told the board the existing posts are old and bowed, and that new lighting and posts would better illuminate the field.