Recent incidents have resulted in work delays on the former Burlington High School

Two Midwest Cornerstone employees entered the former Apollo school building Tuesday to discover a recently broken window and two bags left behind by someone who wasn't supposed to be there.

"They always find a way in," David Stratton said while surveying one of several piles of burned debris left over from small fires set earlier this month by an intruder who had been in the building to steal copper wiring that had been installed in two floors of the building, making for a loss of $25,000.

Brian Anderson, owner of Midwest Cornerstone, which purchased the property at 1201 Valley St. for $100,000 from the city of Burlington in June 2017, estimated the total cost of damage to the property caused by trespassers to be about $65,000, with the theft of the copper wiring from the nearly 300,000-square-foot building being the most severe. That wiring was meant to be used for construction lighting as well as for the installation of security lighting and a security system.

"They were burning fires in the building to burn off the plastic coating on the wiring that they tore back out after we had installed it," Anderson said. "We're just having a very difficult time with keeping people out. They're causing more and more damage that I can't keep up with."

While waiting for police to arrive Tuesday to investigate the most recent break-in that occurred since the wiring was taken, Dan Pollock, who recently moved to Iowa from Michigan to work for Midwest Cornerstone, said he sees more evidence of unwelcome guests each time he visits the building, be it graffiti, broken windows, things being moved, items left behind or other damage.

People have busted in doors, broken windows and cut through chains to gain access to the building. About two weeks ago, someone broke into the building through the back doors and took off with two large, $2,000 generators Anderson had purchased to be able to do work on parts of the building that had not yet been wired. Also stolen was $1,000 worth of fireworks left over from a Halloween tour.

About $10,000 worth of graffiti removal work also must be done.

Midwest Cornerstone owns numerous properties in southeast Iowa, including the St. Patrick's Catholic School building on Agency Street, which is just two blocks from the Apollo building. Anderson said none of his other properties have experienced as many problems with trespassers as Apollo.

"The key thing is that the Apollo school has been vacated for so long and abandoned, that it's almost a generational effect. It's been that way forever, so they think it's just a place they can go," Anderson said.

He is hopeful the amount of break-ins at Apollo will lessen with the addition of a security system, lighting and a fence, work on which is expected to begin as early as April. In the meantime, however, he is asking for the public's assistance in reporting suspicious activity there.

Once complete, the building is expected to house 72 luxury condos, a fitness center for building residents, a restaurant and a convenience store. Anderson estimates the theft of the wiring will push back work on the renovation project by six months. Work on the first luxury condo had been set to begin in May.

Anderson has spent a total of about $225,000 on work on the building thus far. That work has included wiring, extensive clean-up, window replacement, labor costs, plans for a vertical skylight and other miscellaneous repair costs. Anderson has not received any grants for the project, which is funded by Midwest Cornerstone alone.

KS Energy Services had been renting the Apollo parking lot for $500 per month, but that arrangement ended in October after KS's trailers were repeatedly burglarized and vandalized.

"We just haven't had a lot of success getting people to respect private property," Anderson said.

Profits made through venue rentals for events such as airsoft tournaments, like the one coming up in April, and the haunted tour that was put on there in October, go back into Apollo renovations. Anderson said those events bring in an average of about $1,500, though some of that money goes back into the events through expenses such as security and port-a-potty rentals.

"It's not a big money-making endeavor. It's more to create interest in the building and to keep activity going on in the building, and that has been very successful," Anderson said, explaining tours are available through Midwest Cornerstone. "Access to the building is not impossible. It just needs to be done through approved sources, being me."

Anderson also spoke of the building's significance, both historic and personal, to current and former Burlington residents, explaining it has garnered a nationwide following consisting of people who used to attend school there.

He also spoke of its potential.

"It's also important to the city of Burlington because it can be turned from something that's a drain on the community, which is what it was before we bought it, to something that actually provides taxes and a tax base, more money for schools and police departments and city expenses," Anderson said.