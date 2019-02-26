Travelers passing the Wever facility likely will hear loud noises and observe multiple emergency vehicles during the two-hour drill.

WEVER — If you drive by the Iowa Fertilizer Company's facility Wednesday evening and see emergency vehicles, don't panic, a safety drill is underway.

Jesse Harris, a spokesman for Iowa Fertilizer Co., issued a press release Monday morning alerting the public to its planned activity. The drill will be conducted 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday as "part of our ongoing commitment and focus on safety, the environment, and the well being of our surrounding community."

During the drill, Harris said travelers will see "heightened activity and noise" at the plant and several emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances or helicopters. Alarms and sirens also might be heard.

"This two-hour training program will help ensure our 240-member Iowa Fertilizer team and other outside agencies remain fully prepared to respond to any unplanned emergency situations, even if those types of situations are unlikely to occur," according to the statement.

Iowa Fertilizer Co. last reached out to the public about its operations in January, when a power outage forced the facility to restart, producing a larger natural gas flame and higher volume of steam than normal.

The $3 billion facility began its fertilizer production here in 2017.