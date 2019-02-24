Sherman Jew, DO, MPH, will join the medical staff of Story Medical’s Occupational and Health Safety service in March. Dr. Jew will partner with K.J. Balignasay, ARNP, to provide an array of care to workers at local organizations.

Story Medical launched the Occupational Health and Safety service in October 2018. Its aim is to provide employers with high quality health and wellness services for their employees. The team provides everything from comprehensive workers compensation injury care and drug screens to specialized services including wellness programming, OSHA surveillance exams, flu shot clinics and more.

Dr. Jew brings more than a decade of experience in Occupational Health and is Board Certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine. Balignasay is a Certified Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with specialized training in serving the unique health care needs of businesses. The provider team is supported by Occupational Health Nurse Michelle Stapp, RN, and Occupational Health Account Representative Kirsten Harmon. The service partners with 21st Century Rehab to provide physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

“Various studies point to work-related injuries and their related expenses as being one of the top three most expensive line items on an employer’s budget,” Dr. Jew says. “We partner with our clients to bring proven interventions, designed to reduce those healthcare related costs, to the workplace. If we can be proactive in caring for employees we can reduce absenteeism, health care expenditures and other factors that can seriously limit the success of a business.”

“We are about much more than helping employers manage workers compensation,” Balignasay adds. “We take a holistic approach that puts a premium on empowering employees to limit the risk of injury in the first place, while promoting a healthier lifestyle in general.”

To learn more about Story Medical Occupational Health and Safety, visit storymedical.org/occhealth or call 515-382-7120.