Another large snow event is forecasted for this evening. Snow is supposed to start in this area between 6 and 9 p.m. Once the snow has accumulated to 1/2 inch, officers will be enforcing the Snow Ordinance. Help the Public Works Department get snow cleared efficiently and get those vehicles off the streets. Thanks in advance!

69.13 SNOW REMOVAL. No person shall park, abandon or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area during a snow emergency unless the snow has been removed or plowed from such street, alley or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency shall be defined as any accumulation of snow in the amount of one-half inch, or any amount in excess thereof. A snow emergency-parking ban shall continue from its inception through the duration of the snow or ice storm and the forty-eight (48) hour time period after cessation of the storm except as above provided upon streets, which have been fully opened.

(Ord. 870 – Jan. 08 Supp.)