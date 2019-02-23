By Logan Kahler

Saturday

Feb 23, 2019


The Boone County Sheriff’s Office consists of the Sheriff, 12 full time Deputy Sheriff’s, 6 part time Deputy Sheriff’s.


The Jail Division consists of 8 full time jailers, four part time jailers, four part time cooks, and a part time nurse.


The Communications center consists of 9 full time dispatchers and two part time dispatchers.


The Civil Division consists of two full time and one part time.


All 49 staff members are managed by the Sheriff and his appointees.


In 2018 the Communications center dispatched 24,435 calls for service. The Communications center dispatches for all of the Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police, Ogden Police, Madrid Police, Boone County Search and Rescue, Boone County Emergency Management, Boone County Conservation, Boone Fire and Rescue, Boone County Ambulance, Ogden First Responders, Ogden Fire Department, Madrid First Responders, Madrid Fire, Boxholm Fire Department, and Pilot Mound Fire Department.


Of those 24,435 calls. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies handled 9,759 of those calls that are itemized below. Equaling 26.73 calls for service a day.


Sheriff and Deputies had also served 1716 civil papers. 3450 attempts were made in serving the 1716 civil papers. On average 9.45 civil service attempts were made each day and 4.7 civil papers were served each day.


The Boone County Jail had an average daily population of 38 inmates. Jail staff had booked in 1188 inmates. 21% of the jail population was female. 79% were male.


The Boone County jail houses inmates for all of Boone County arrests and also houses inmates for other agencies as well.


Total jail population spent a total of 15,221 days in jail in 2018.


CALL FOR SERVICE BREAKDOWN:


Abandoned/Towed Vehicle 58


Accident – Bicycle Only 19


Accidents - Car/Animal 183


Accident – Fatality 4


Accident – Industrial 1


Accidents - PD 141


Accidents - PI 45


Accidents -Hit & Run 10


Animal Bites 15


Animal Complaints 300


Arson 1


Assault / Abuse 37


Assist – Ambulance / Transfer 266


Assist Citizen 113


Assist Motorist / Unlock 105


Assist Other Agency 451


ATV - Traffic Offense 4


Blocked RR Crossing / Train Complaint 76


Bomb Threats 2


Breaking and Entering 10


Burning Complaint 9


Child Neglect/Abuse 6


Citizen Contact 40


Civil 181


Civil – Writ Executed 36


Complaint Against Agency 3


Conservation 3


Controlled Burns 169


Counterfeit/Forgery/Fraud 39


Court Security 3


Criminal Mischief/Vandalism 37


Curfew 1


Deaths 8


Deer Salvage Tag 9


Deliver Message 19


Disabled vehicle 335


Disorderly Conduct 3


Domestic/Family Situation 84


DPQ 18


DRE 8


Driving Under Sus/Rev/Bar 41


Drug Information 11


Drug Investigation 6


Drug/Narcotic Violations 28


Fire 100


Fire Alarm 3


Fireworks 14


Gas drive off 3


Gas Leak/CO 10


Harrassment/Threats 91


HazMat 6


Incomplete 911 468


Jail Incident 119


Juvenile 35


Liquor Law Violation 7


Littering 11


Littering/Appliance Dumping 12


Lost/Found Items 37


Medical 470


Mental No Transport 21


Mental Transport 27


Miscellaneous 240


MIssing/Found Person 23


Neighborhood Dispute 10


Nuisance Abatement 1


Office Information 394


OWI 68


Parking /Violation 11


Power/Electrical 7


Protective Order/Violation 60


Public Intox 3


Reckless/Erratic Driving 325


Repossession 5


Request for Patrol/House Watch 69


Runaway/Found Runaway 2


Salvage Title 35


Scam / Phone Scam 81


Search & Rescue 2


Security/Alarms 140


Sex Offenses 19


SOR Information 2


SOR Violation 9


Stolen Property/Recovered Property 16


Suicides/Attempt 36


Suspicious Activity 272


Suspicious Activity/Prowler 17


Theft 55


Theft - Bicycle 1


Theft - Motor Vehicle 11


Tip Line 4


Traffic Control 20


Traffic Hazard 212


Traffic Offense 2,054


Transports - all other 211


Trespassing 63


Vehicle in Ditch 127


Warrant Information 58


Warrant/Cancelled/Modified 11


Warrants/Arrest 328


Warrants/Search 24


Weapon Law Violation 15


Weather Related 45


Welfare Check / Incomplete 911 121