It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

February 12, 2019

A 28 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of theft.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 44 when driver lost control after traveling over icy/snow covered spots on the road and entered the ditch rolling over and coming to rest on its top. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,500. Driver was cited for no valid driver’s license.

February 13, 2019

A 21 year old male Perry resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation-original charges of OWI and possession of marijuana.

A 38 year old female Clive resident was arrested in the 28000 block of 156th St., Urbandale for OWI.

February 14, 2019

A 35 year old female Granger resident was arrested at this address for domestic abuse assault.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 28000 block of El Paso Avenue for OWI.

A 50 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of OWI.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 24000 block of El Paso Avenue when driver lost control on the icy roadway and went into the ditch rolling onto its top. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 37 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested and issued complaints for violation of a no contact order eight times.

A 35 year old female Audubon resident was arrested in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for OWI and issued a citation for defective tires.

February 15, 2019

A 31 year old male Winterset resident was arrested in the 24000 block of 360th Street in Van Meter for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding and no registration card.

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of theft.

A 39 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation-original charge of burglary, attempted burglary-vehicle, probation violation-possession of controlled substance. While being booked into the Dallas County Jail a glove was found in his possession that contained drug paraphernalia. He was then also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 21 year old male Waukee resident was arrested at Aidan St and Warrior Lane in Waukee for driving while barred and driving under suspension.

February 16, 2019

A 31 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of a no contact order.

A 52 year old female Waukee resident was arrested at 757 Hickman Road in Waukee for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 17000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 19000 block of W Avenue. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

February 17, 2019

A 40 year old male Johnston resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of OWI.

February 18, 2019

A 30 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of OWI.

A 44 year old male Rippey resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of pursuing, kill, trap, buy, sell –deer and turkey.

February 19, 2019

A 34 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

A 52 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of OWI.

A 32 year old female Denver, Colorado resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license suspended.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Oak and State Street in Granger. Driver of vehicle 1 was checked by EMS. Damage to vehicle 1 estimated at $2,000 and there was no damage to vehicle 2.