An emergency can happen at any time! Otoe County Emergency Management is prepared to alert you by phone, text or email about emergencies happening in Otoe County. This is a free service and available to the public with easy online signup at www.co.otoe.ne.us

Be alerted about local emergencies and other important community news by signing up for the Emergency Alert Program. This emergency notification system enables your emergency service providers to supply you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons, and evacuation of buildings or neighborhoods.

Emergencies and disasters can strike at unexpected moments and it’s important to take the time now to do some simple things to prepare and keep you and your family safe. If you would like to sign up online but need help, please ask a friend or family member. You can choose how you want to be notified. A simple phone call or text may be the advance notice you need to avoid danger.

The Otoe County Emergency Management is the local jurisdiction responsible for preparedness and initial response to any disaster situation affecting Otoe County. State law mandates that each local government shall participate in a full-time emergency management program. Gregg Goebel, Director and Steve Cody, Deputy Director are teaming up with Nebraska Extension, the Rural Futures Institute, and community volunteers to improve emergency communication through rural civic engagement.

For more information on the emergency notification system, contact Director Gregg Goebel at 402-873-9588 or Deputy Director Steve Cody at 402-873-9598 or email 6111@otoe.nacone.org