The Lee County Board of Supervisors will finalize the proposed $30 million budget Thursday so it can be posted for public viewing next week.

MONTROSE — The Lee County Board of Supervisors buzzed through a short agenda Tuesday morning as they prepare to finalize the budget for Fiscal Year 2020.

Here are three takeaways from the weekly meeting:

1. Supervisors will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the sheriff's department in Montrose to share their final thoughts on the proposed $30 million budget. Cindy Renstrom, budget director, will publish the FY 2020 budget proposal Tuesday, giving the public a chance to look it over before supervisors discuss it at a public hearing in March. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

2. An Argyle man inquired about the status of an abandoned, county-owned storage shed in Argyle. Supervisors have indicated in recent meetings they want to sell the property and the shed but do not have a date set for the sale. Chairman Gary Folluo said the public will be notified when the county is ready to sell the property.

3. Eleven members of the Lee County Leadership Program attended Tuesday's meeting to see their local government in action. The program is a partnership between the Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County. Applications to join the group are accepted annually.